Vampire Weekend to livestream special solar eclipse show

Vampire Weekend will livestream a concert in Austin, Texas next month that is set to take place during a total solar eclipse.

The band will play the Moody Amphitheater in the city on Monday, April 8, with the show expected to start at 12pm local time (5pm UK time), and run for approximately two and a half hours.

At 1:36pm, there will be around two minutes of complete darkness as the moon passes directly between the Earth and the sun, with parts of North America projected to experience the rare event.

The band will livestream the show via the streaming platform Veeps. Tickets are free and can be claimed here.

The show will take place just three days after the release of the band’s fifth album ‘Only God Was Above Us‘, and last week, they released the latest single ‘Classical’.

That followed up the two previously released singles ‘Capricorn’ and ‘Gen-X Cops’. The album is out on April 5 via Columbia and you can pre-order/pre-save it here.

It is their first album since 2019’s ‘Father Of The Bride’. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Depending on your mood, there’ll be songs you’d happily lop off for a more streamlined listen, but by and large, all of these songs make the patchwork much more vibrant. If there’s another wait this long for album five, we trust that they’ll make use of the time.”

The band also recently launched a new podcast called ‘Vampire Campfire’. Episodes will be “released semi-regularly for the foreseeable future”, offering an invite “behind the scenes into a longstanding and formerly private Vampire Weekend ritual: the frequent campfire chats where Baio, CT and Koenig convene to discuss and brainstorm all things Vampire Weekend – and so much more.”

Fans have also been told that there will be Vampire Weekend ‘Easter Eggs’ on the podcast and they will be given “advance insights” into the band’s new album.’

Elsewhere, they also recently announced a huge 2024 North American tour kicking off in April.