The Vamps announce 2023 Australian ‘Greatest Hits’ tour

UK pop rockers The Vamps have announced a tour of Australia next year to commemorate a decade since their formation in 2012.

The group’s ‘Greatest Hits’ tour will kick off at the Tivoli in Brisbane on February 1, heading to the Enmore Theatre in Sydney on February 3 and wrapping up the following evening at the Forum in Melbourne. Tickets are on sale next Thursday (November 3) at 10am local time, with a Frontier Touring pre-sale kicking off a day earlier.

“It’s crazy to think what started in our bedrooms and Tristan’s [Evans, drummer] parents’ garage led to us headlining arenas all around the world,” the band said in a statement. “The past 10 years have been an incredible journey but what makes it even more special is that it has felt like a shared one between us and our fans.”

The group went on to reflect that performing in The Vamps had taken its member to “all five continents and given us the privilege of playing in front of millions of people”. They continued: “This last year has been one of reflection for us and as four best friends who’ve had the chance to live out our dreams, we now can’t wait to celebrate these memories with all our awesome fans in Australia, they’ve always been so good to us.”

Australia has indeed been good to the UK boy band – they’ve played arena shows in the country in 2015, 2016 and 2017. Their upcoming tour marks the longest the group have been absent from Australian shores since their debut, with more than a five-year gap since their last shows here.

The Vamps’ 2023 Australian tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Wednesday 1 – Brisbane, The Tivoli

Friday 3 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Saturday 4 – Melbourne, Forum Theatre