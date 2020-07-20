Eddie Van Halen’s son hints that a future Van Halen tour could still happen

A Van Halen reunion has been given hope after Eddie Van Halen’s son, Wolfgang, questioned David Lee Roth’s comments that the band wouldn’t reform.

Wolgang, who plays bass in the band, made the comments on an Instagram post after Roth gave an interview with the New York Times saying the band wouldn’t be performing live any time soon.

In the interview, Roth said: “I don’t know that Eddie is ever really going to rally for the rigours of the road again. I don’t even want to say I’ve waited — I’ve supported for five years. Because what I do is physical as well as musical and spiritual — you can’t take five years off from the ring. But I did. And I do not regret a second of it.

“He’s a band mate. We had a colleague down. And he’s down now for enough time that I don’t know that he’s going to be coming back out on the road. You want to hear the classics? You’re talking to him.”

After seeing a post sharing Roth’s comments with the headline “David Lee Roth Doubts Eddie Van Halen Will Ever Tour Again”, Wolfgang then commented on the post saying, “Yeah I don’t really think that’s up for him to decide”, giving hope to fans that a future tour could still happen yet.

Earlier this year, Roth claimed Eddie Van Halen was “not doing well.”

His comments came after he addressed the reasons why he has decided to resume his solo career with the launch of a Las Vegas residency.

Speaking to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Roth said: “Ed’s [Van Halen] not doing well, and singing and dancing is a perishable skill. If you have the capacity, it’s something that has to be used routinely, if not for the thrill of it and the magic of creating with other incandescent spirits.”

Back in October it was reported that Eddie was undergoing surgery for throat cancer. It came 20 years after the guitar icon had treatment for tongue cancer.

After being given the all-clear from the initial diagnosis – which he says was brought on by having metal guitar picks in his mouth while performing gigs – in 2002, TMZ reported that the guitarist had been undergoing radiation treatment for throat cancer for the last five years.

Last October, Roth said that Van Halen was “finished.” Speaking on Detroit radio station WRIF about his Las Vegas residency, the 64-year-old was asked whether he was “bummed out” that he’d been unable to play live with the ‘Jump’ group over the summer.

“That’s been cancelled a number of times, and I think Van Halen’s finished and this [his solo project] is the next phase,” he replied.