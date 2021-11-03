Vance Joy announces largest national tour to date

Vance Joy has announced a national tour across spring next year with a number of well-known support acts in tow.

Billed as his largest Australian tour to date, the 13-stop circuit will see the artist and his band head to most capital cities around the country, as well as regional hotspots. The Rubens, Middle Kids, Thelma Plum, Budjerah and Mia Wray will join Joy across the tour.

It will be Joy’s first national tour since he performed ‘Nation of Two’ around the country in 2018. Tickets go on sale from 12pm local time on November 12 through Frontier, with a pre-sale beginning two days prior on November 10.

Vance Joy was recently announced as one of the acts performing on this weekend’s premiere of season three of The Sound, alongside Spacey Jane, Vera Blue and King Stingray.

The singer is also up for five ARIA Award nominations this year, Best Artist, Best Pop Release, Best Independent Release, Best Video and Best Song, all for his May single ‘Missing Piece’.

Vance Joy’s ‘The Long Way Home’ tour date:

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 17 – Darwin, Darwin Amphitheatre

Saturday 24 – Cairns, Munro Martin Parklands

Friday 30 – Brisbane, Riverstage



OCTOBER

Saturday 1 – Gold Coast, Queen Elizabeth Park

Saturday 8 – Canberra, Patrick White Lawns

Saturday 15 – Newcastle, Foreshore Park

Saturday 22 – Gippsland, Lardner Park

Saturday 29 – Hobart, Botanical Gardens



NOVEMBER

Saturday 5 – Adelaide, Glenelg Beach

Saturday 12 – Busselton, Barnard Park

Friday 18 – Sydney, Sydney Opera House Forecourt

Friday 19 – Sydney, Sydney Opera House Forecourt

Saturday 26 – Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

