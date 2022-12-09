Vance Joy announces ‘Live At Sydney Opera House’ album

Vance Joy has announced his second official live album, ‘Live At Sydney Opera House’, which he recorded last month over two shows as the iconic venue.

Spanning 16 tracks, the record will all but one of the songs he performed at the Sydney Opera House’s forecourt on Friday November 18 and Saturday 19. The setlists for both shows were drawn largely from Vance’s recent third album, ‘In Our Own Sweet Time’ – at the second one (which featured a longer setlist), he played six songs from the record, as well as five each from 2014’s ‘Dream Your Life Away’ and 2018’s ‘Nation Of Two’.

Also performed at both shows was a cover mash-up of ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!’ by ABBA and ‘Hung Up’ by Madonna. It’s possible this will be the track excluded from the release, as a press release only promises “16 tracks of new and old favourites” from Joy’s back-catalogue.

Advertisement

Alongside the record’s announcement, Joy shared two previews: a filmed recording of ‘Sweet Time’ cut ‘Catalonia’, and a stream of key single ‘Clarity’. Have a look at both below:

An exact release date for ‘Live At Sydney Opera House’ is yet to be confirmed, but Liberation Records have slated it for sometime in April. In addition to its launch on digital shopfronts and streaming platforms, a physical release will come in the form of a limited two-disc vinyl, sporting exclusive artwork on a gatefold sleeve; pre-orders for the record can be found here.

‘In Our Own Sweet Time’ arrived back in June via Liberation, Warner and Atlantic. ‘Clarity’ was released alongside its announcement in April, following earlier singles ‘Missing Piece’ and ‘Don’t Fade’.

‘Every Side Of You’ was also issued as a single, while an acoustic version of ‘Missing Piece’ (and a live performance of it on The Late Late Show With James Corden) and a short film were also released.

Advertisement

The album earned Vance five nominations at this year’s ARIA Awards, with his sole win being in the Best Video category (which he scored with ‘Every Side Of You’). ‘Missing Piece’ was also nominated for three awards at last year’s event, and earned the 2022 APRA Award for Most Performed Alternative Work. In a report of data from back in June, the song was revealed to be the 15th highest-played on Australian radio in 2021.

Vance was also the fourth most-streamed artist on Spotify this year, and made it onto the Australian Financial Review’s latest ‘Young Rich List’. Both bits of news were sandwiched by his appearance on triple j’s Like A Version segment – where he covered ‘Don’t Change’ by INXS – and the revelation that he once walked out of a writing session with One Direction.

Vance’s first proper concert album was ‘Live At Red Rocks Amphitheatre’, which arrived in November of 2018. His triple j ‘Live At The Wireless’ show – performed at the broadcaster’s One Night Stand event in Tasmania – was also released on streaming platforms that January.