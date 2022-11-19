Vance Joy on why he once walked out of a One Direction writing session

Vance Joy has revealed that he accidentally crashed a One Direction songwriting session, describing the experience as “so awkward”.

Joy — real name James Keogh— told the story during a recent interview with Australian radio hosts Fitzy and Wippa, recalling how he’d accidentally turned up to a songwriting session with the UK boyband.

“I got to this house, and I soon realised that they must have misplaced the schedule or something and they didn’t know I was coming that day,” he said. “It was a songwriting day for One Direction, and Louis and Liam were there and I was the spare part, I was the absolute spare part.

“Throughout the day I was like ‘none of my ideas are going through, I’ve got to get out of here’. At some point I was like ‘alright my Uber is coming guys’, and I just got out of there. It was so awkward.”

“I was contributing, but I was also like ‘I shouldn’t be here, they didn’t expect me here today’,” he said, adding that “the guys were super nice”.

Listen to the full chat below, with the story beginning around 6:10.

Keogh released his third studio album ‘In Our Own Sweet Time’ earlier this year, comprising singles ‘Missing Piece’, ‘Don’t Fade’, ‘Clarity’ and ‘Every Side Of You’. The record garnered Keogh five nominations for this year’s Australian Recording Industry Association Awards, including Best Solo Artist and Best Pop Release.

He is currently touring his native Australia, with a North American stint slated for February and March next year.