Vance Joy to perform on livestream for ‘Together At Home’ campaign

Singer-songwriter Vance Joy has announced a livestreamed performance this week for the Together At Home campaign by Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation.

The ‘Riptide’ singer will go live from his home on his Instagram page this Tuesday (March 24) from 9am AEDT. During his livestream, he intends to perform songs from his two studio albums, as well as conduct a Q&A with fans and take song requests.

Love the #togetherathome campaign @GlblCtzn have started. Gonna go live from my home on IG this Tuesday. Tune in for some tunes, I’ll take requests and answer any q’s. Times here: Tuesday 9:00 am AEDT // Monday 6:00 pm EST// Monday 3:00 pm PST// Monday 10:00 PM GMT pic.twitter.com/SbCV5GqAWH — Vance Joy (@vancejoy) March 21, 2020

Other artists scheduled to live-stream performances for Together At Home include Christine + The Queens, Years & Years and Ziggy Marley. Other musicians who’ve already done Together At Home livestreams include Bastille’s Dan Smith, Evanescene’s Amy Lee and Rufus Wainwright.

Earlier in 2020, Joy was based out of Los Angeles, where he was working on his as-yet-untitled third studio album. His last record was 2018’s ‘Nation of Two’.

He was last seen on tour through 2019, where he was the support act on Pink’s ‘Beautiful Trauma’ world tour.

His song ‘Riptide’, which was voted number 1 in the Hottest 100 of 2013, was recently voted into the Hottest 100 Of The Decade at number 13.

Joy is the latest artist to turn to live-streaming amidst social distancing measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus in this current pandemic.

His announcement comes following the successful ISOL-AID “festival” which took place on Instagram Live over the weekend. Over 2,000 people watched live-streamed performances from artists such as Stella Donnelly, Angie McMahon, Julia Jacklin and Didirri.

Camp Cope will also be livestreaming a set, joining forces with bands from the UK and US for a “transcontinental punk show” later this week.