Vance Joy shares bubbly new single ‘Clarity’, details third album

Vance Joy has released a spirited new single titled ‘Clarity’, sharing it alongside the news of his third full-length effort, ‘In Our Own Sweet Time’.

The new track adds a world of depth to the folky indie-pop slant of Joy’s earlier material, supplementing his cool and cruisy acoustic strumming with deep bass grooves, crisp and lowkey, yet duly impactful drums and a soaring horn section. According to a press release, Joy wrote it over Zoom with Kiwi luminary Joel Little (Lorde, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo) shortly after a Halloween party.

The track arrives today alongside a very meta video, directed by Agueda Sfer, that shows Joy stumble through the making of another clip. After noticing that he has no chemistry with his co-star, Joy takes on a different role as a lighting tech, watching the clip unfold contentedly from the sidelines. Have a look at it below:

In a press release, Joy explained that was incited to make ‘Clarity’ a single by the words of Semisonic frontman Dan Wilson, who convinced him that “if there is a song you might be a bit shy about because it feels poppy or makes you feel uncomfortable because it’s saying something really directly, that’s probably the single”.

Joy continued: “I got that feeling from ‘Clarity’. When we finished the song, Joel said he could imagine the feel of the production – when he sent it back to me, with the full production, it just exploded.”

Pinned as its lead single, ‘Clarity’ comes as the third track shared from ‘In Our Own Sweet Time’, following the release of ‘Missing Piece’ last May and ‘Don’t Fade’ back in February. The record itself is due out on June 10 via Liberation, with pre-orders open now – find them here.

The record is said to be framed around the concept of human connection and “the idea of creating a life – and a world – with someone”. Joy wrote it over the past two years, informed by “old friends, new memories and finding love in a not-so-hopeless place”, using his personal experiences during that period as a creative baseline.

“I’m always drawn to the idea of timelessness,” the Melbourne singer-songwriter said, “or that shared moment that takes you out of the chaos outside. If the world is crazy, you can retreat somewhere. It’s always hard to think of the right title but I think that sums up the album perfectly.”

‘In Our Own Sweet Time’ marks the follow-up to Joy’s acclaimed 2018 album, ‘Nation Of Two’. Though it comes over four years since that record was released, Joy has kept busy in the interim: in 2020, he shared two unique cover tracks, putting his idiosyncratic twist on The Pogues’ ‘Fairytale of New York’ and DJ Sammy’s ‘Heaven’. That year also saw him drop a concert film recorded during his ‘Nation Of Two’ world tour.

Last January, Keogh teamed up with Marshmello and Benny Blanco for the collaborative single ‘You’. He launched the track with a series of guerilla-style performances in the streets of Melbourne, dedicated to the late industry icon Michael Gudinski.

Earlier today, Joy was nominated for three titles at this year’s APRA Music Awards: Most Performed Australian Work and Most Performed Alternative Work for ‘Missing Piece’, and Most Performed Pop Work as a co-writer on ‘You’.