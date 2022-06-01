Vance Joy shares new single ‘Every Side Of You’, announces livestreamed album launch show

Vance Joy has shared the fourth preview of his upcoming third album, ‘In Our Own Sweet Time’, a wholesome and heartfelt ode to human connection titled ‘Every Side Of You’.

As he noted in a press release, Joy wrote the song in July 2020. He was based in Melbourne at the time, working with longtime collaborator Dave Bassett over Zoom.

“I was excited about the cruisy feeling of the guitar and the rhythm of the lyrics in the verses,” he said, noting that his favourite lines in the song come in the second verse: “I don’t know what tomorrow knows / where these feelings go / but I plan on being ‘round / time is nothing when you look at me / can’t you see this thing’s meant to go on way past right now.”

Have a look at the music video for ‘Every Side Of You’ – filmed in regional Victoria and directed by Bill Bleakley – below:

Expounding on the new song’s thematic concept, Joy said: “I’ve definitely seen some changes in myself over the last few years and in more recent times. I’ve opened some doors and become more relaxed and loving. It also touches on being apart, there’s that sweetness and that tension. In music when you’re not touring, you’re there every day for six months, then you go away for eight weeks. That can be difficult.”

‘Every Side Of You’ follows on from earlier singles ‘Missing Piece’, ‘Don’t Fade’ and ‘Clarity’. All four of these songs will appear on ‘In Our Own Sweet Time’, which is due out next Friday (June 10) via Liberation.

Currently on tour throughout North America, Joy will launch the album with a livestream of his upcoming show in Toronto, Canada. The stream – available to watch for free via Joy’s YouTube channel – will begin at 11:40am AEST next Friday. He’ll tour Australia in the flesh this September, playing 13 shows across capital cities and regional hotspots.

‘In Our Own Sweet Time’ marks the follow-up to Joy’s acclaimed 2018 album, ‘Nation Of Two’. Though it comes over four years since that record was released, Joy has kept busy in the interim: in 2020, he shared two unique cover tracks, putting his idiosyncratic twist on The Pogues’ ‘Fairytale of New York’ and DJ Sammy’s ‘Heaven’. That year also saw him drop a concert film recorded during his ‘Nation Of Two’ world tour.

Last January, Keogh teamed up with Marshmello and Benny Blanco for the collaborative single ‘You’. He launched the track with a series of guerilla-style performances in the streets of Melbourne, dedicated to the late industry icon Michael Gudinski.