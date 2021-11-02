Vance Joy, Spacey Jane and more to perform on third season premiere of ‘The Sound’

Vance Joy, Vera Blue, Spacey Jane and more will all perform on the first episode of The Sound‘s third season this weekend.

The season premiere, airing at 5.30pm on November 7 on ABC and starring guest comedian Andy Lee, will see Vance Joy perform at the La Paloma Dance Hall in Barcelona, where he’s currently living.

Vera Blue’s performance was filmed on a barge in Sydney Harbour at sunrise, where she’ll give a rendition of her new single ‘Temper’. Spacey Jane, however, will perform their latest single ‘Lunchtime’ atop Perth’s Red Hill Auditorium.

Other acts set to perform on Sunday night’s episode include King Stingray, who will perform on the Gold Coast, and Charlie Collins, Lisa Mitchell, The Teskey Brothers‘ Sam Teskey and more will link up to offer a tribute performance to Kasey Chambers for the programme’s ‘Tribute’ segment.

The forthcoming season of The Sound, produced by Mushroom Group, will also be the first season of the programme to go ahead since the passing of its founder, Michael Gudinski, back in March.

Earlier this year, days after Gudinski’s passing, Vance Joy took to the streets of Melbourne to perform a selection of songs in shows organised by the late record executive.

“He was such a great man and he touched so many people’s lives,” Vance Joy said during one of his performances.

He added that “throughout (Gudinski’s) whole career, he lifted up Australian music”, before dedicating ‘Riptide’ to him.