Vance Joy teams up with Benny Blanco and Marshmello for acoustic version of ‘You’

Vance Joy, Marshmello and Benny Blanco have shared an acoustic rendition of their recent collaborative single, ‘You’.

The original version of the track hit streaming services in January, and was Joy’s first new song in almost three years.

The trio’s acoustic rendition pares back the original’s brass and percussion sections, leaving trumpet, saxophone, keyboard and guitars as the only remaining instruments.

The new version arrives with a music video, directed by Agueda Sfer. In it, the musicians take over a Spanish apartment building and perform into the ether.

At the end of the clip, the camera zooms out to reveal Benny Blanco in a video conferencing call, blowing kisses at the viewer. Watch the music video below:

“Thanks to all our neighbours in Barcelona for letting us sing and play on their balconies and rooftops,” Joy wrote on Twitter today (March 3), unveiling the video.

Prior to releasing ‘You’, Vance Joy had put out a version of ‘Fairytale Of New York’ by The Pogues in December. At the time, he referred to the original as “one of the greatest songs.”

Also in December, Benny Blanco released ‘Real Shit’, his collaboration with the late Juice WRLD. Blanco dropped the track on what would have been Juice WRLD’s 22nd birthday.

Later that month, Blanco appeared in the music video for ‘Stargazing’ by The Neighbourhood, alongside Lana Del Rey, Jaden Smith and Mac DeMarco, among others.