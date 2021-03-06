Vance Joy to play pop-up gigs in Melbourne tomorrow

Vance Joy will take to the streets of Melbourne tomorrow (March 7) for a series of pop-up gigs.

The singer-songwriter made the announcement on social media today, explaining that he would share the precise locations of his performances tomorrow afternoon.

“If you’re around come down and say hi. Really looking forward to this,” he wrote on social media.

Advertisement

Vance Joy — real name James Keogh — added that the gigs would be his first in-person concerts in “a looong time”. Joy last played a live, in-person show in August of 2019, when he supported P!NK on her Europe tour.

Hey Melbourne, I’m going to be playing a few short sets around the city tomorrow. I will announce the locations tomorrow late afternoon, if you’re around come down and say hi. Really looking forward to this. First time playing in real life in a looong time 🌊 @WhatsOnMelb pic.twitter.com/KlQMZH6Vsm — Vance Joy (@vancejoy) March 6, 2021

Earlier this week, Joy released the music video for the acoustic rendition of ‘You’, his joint single with Marshmello and Benny Blanco. The trio of artists released the song’s original version in January, marking Joy’s first new track in almost three years.

In December, Vance Joy appeared alongside the original cast of Spicks & Specks for the series’ 2010s episode. It was the program’s fourth and final special dedicated to the music of a specific decade.

Also in December, the singer-songwriter released a cover of The Pogues’ ‘Fairytale of New York’ to coincide with the holiday season. At the time, Keogh referred to the original as “one of the greatest songs”.