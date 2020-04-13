Vance Joy to premiere new tour footage this weekend

Vance Joy will share never-before-seen live footage from his Nation of Two world tour this weekend. Filmed at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena in September 2018, the concert premieres on YouTube this Saturday (April 18) at 9am AEST. Watch it below:

Vance Joy announced that he would share the concert in a Facebook post this morning (April 13), saying: “Back in 2018, we filmed one of my biggest headline home town shows to date at Rod Laver Arena on the Nation of Two World Tour. Given we can’t currently go out to see live music we’ve pieced it together so you can relive the show at home indoors.”

It isn’t Joy’s first time sharing content during isolation, having live-streamed performances from his home in March and April. Notably, Joy participated in the Together At Home Campaign on March 24. Performing from his Melbourne home, Joy played hits including ‘Riptide’, ‘Emmylou’ and ‘Mess is Mine’. He also performed a cover of Gerry Rafferty’s ‘Right Down the Line’.

During the livestream, Joy said that sharing his music is “about getting people together and kind of getting people connected. And also passing on the right information, good information about coronavirus and also ways we can get through it.”