Vanessa Amorosi, BENEE, Flight Facilities and more announced for 2023 Australian Open music program

Organisers of the Australian Open have announced the live music program for next year’s season – dubbed the AO Finals Festival – with three events headlined respectively by Vanessa Amorosi, BENEE and Flight Facilities.

All events on the itinerary will take place at Melbourne’s Kia Arena, with shows open to the general public as well as attendees of the full AO program. Amorosi’s gig will take place January 27, with Montaigne and local DJ Bertie rounding out the bill. The event will coincide with next year’s Glam Slam, described in a press release as the sixth edition of “the world’s largest LGBTQI+ tennis event”.

The day after (January 28), BENEE will close out a show where she’s set to be joined by Thelma Plum, CC:DISCO! and Winston Surfshirt. And finally, Flight Facilities will bring the festival to its close on the night of January 29, with their show rounded out by Lastlings, local R&B artist Forest Claudette and Sydney DJ Willo.

In a press release, Craig Tiley – the AO’s tournament director – hyped the Finals Festival up as “an incredible way to wrap up what is shaping up as a spectacular AO23”. He continued: “It’s an exciting new initiative for the AO, which has always led the way with music and entertainment alongside the world-class tennis. The Finals Festival also gives us the opportunity to showcase our newest stadium, Kia Arena, in a unique new way.”

Tickets for each event at the Finals Festival will be sold separately, and are all available here. They’ll cost $34 individually, however for punters already attending the AO tournaments at Rod Laver Arena – and those with ground passes to the full Melbourne Park events roster – access to these shows can be added to their existing tickets with a $5 upgrade.