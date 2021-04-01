Vanessa Amorosi takes mother to court over unpaid earnings

Pop singer Vanessa Amorosi is taking her mother to court over allegations of unpaid earnings from her music.

As The Age reports, Amorosi intends to sue Joyleen Robinson in the Supreme Court over allegedly unpaid royalties and missing touring income and investments. The writ is still reportedly in the process of being served.

According to a statement of claim filed by Amorosi’s lawyers, Robinson established a company, VanJoy, which received the singer’s income and was equally owned by the pair.

“Joy told Vanessa that she would arrange for her income to go through a company to protect her from creditors,” the documents reportedly read.

In the years following the release of Amorosi’s well-known single ‘Absolutely Everybody’ and its corresponding platinum-certified album, ‘The Power’, Robinson allegedly established more trusts and companies under the guise of protecting and investing the money.

In one example provided in the documents, Amorosi claims the companies controlled by Robinson gave her an income of $862,512 in 2000-2001, but deducted $390,000 to pay off the mortgage on a home in Narre Warren currently occupied by Robinson and her husband.

Amorosi is alleging that Robinson breached the fiduciary duties she assumed upon taking control of the singer’s finances. The singer reportedly hopes to be “[equitably] compensated”, as well as made trustee of one of the trusts set up by her mother. She also wants the Narre Warren home to be sold and to be given the proceeds.

When contacted by NME, Amorosi’s management declined comment.

Amorosi, currently based in Los Angeles, self-released her sixth studio album, ‘The Blacklisted Collection’ in 2020. In the same year, she was an entrant in the Eurovision – Australia Decides contest, ultimately losing to Montaigne.