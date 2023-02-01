Vanilla Ice recalls reaction to Madonna’s marriage proposal in the ’90s: “This is too fast!”

Vanilla Ice has reflected on the time that Madonna proposed to him.

The ‘Ice Ice Baby’ rapper dated Madonna for a short period in the ’90s and recently spoke about the pop star, who was nearly a decade older than him at the time, asking him for his hand in marriage.

He began by telling the Just Jenny podcast how the pair’s romance flourished after first meeting at one of his sold-out New York Palladium shows in the early ’90s.

Remembering seeing Madonna in the crowd “dancing her ass off”, he then recalled Madonna coming to his dressing room after the show to say hello as well as give him the “sexy eyes”.

At the time, the 23-year-old rising star thought the then 32-year-old singer was “too old” for him so he thought he must have been “way mistaken” about her apparent romantic interest.

After the New York shows, he was told by podcast host Jenny Hutt’s dad, the late music and TV executive Charles Koppelman, that Madonna wanted another meeting.

A romantic dinner was set up at The Palm restaurant in New York after which Ice told Hutt thing “got a little dirty”.

The pair then starting getting together, but Ice said that the affair was short-lived because Madonna put him in her infamous 1992 Sex book without his consent.

Ice added to the Just Jenny podcast that the two were still dating when the book came out and that he was unaware of it beforehand due to his busy career. “She even proposed to me,” he said of his dalliance with Madonna.

“I was just like, ‘What?! I thought the guy was supposed to do that? What do you mean, wait a minute! This is too fast! I’m just getting started here and I’m way too young for this.'”

