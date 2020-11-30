Vans’ Musicians Wanted competition to host global concert finale next month

Vans have announced details of their Musicians Wanted competition final for 2020.

The global concert stream will air online on December 9, and will announce the winner of the European section of the competition, with the winner getting the opportunity to support Anderson .Paak at a live gig in 2021 as well as Fender gear, Vans products, streaming service playlisting and global distribution.

Announced back in September, 2020’s edition of Musicians Wanted sees the event – which was initially created by Vans’ Asia-Pacific region back in 2015 – come to a global audience as a digital concert livestream event. Special guest judges for the event are Anderson .Paak, Nilüfer Yanya, J.I.D. and Bohan Phoenix.

Fans can watch the show across the world on December 9 here, with global stream times available on the website. In the event, the judges will award the first prize of the competition, to the winner of the European group.

Finalists for Vans’ Musicians Wanted 2020 include rapper and producer JoeJas, Philadelphia rock trio Total Rubbish, Italy’s psych-rockers Duck Baleno, alt-rock duo Niko Niko Tan Tan from Tokyo and many more.

See the full list of finalists for the competition below.

EMEA Finalists

JoeJas

Nikaa

Duck Baleno

YGGL

NTT

AMERICAS Finalists

Charlee Parker

Total Rubbish

Bando

Lucia Tacchetti

$tik

APAC Finalists

Num Num

Ultra-Mega Cat Attack

H4RDY

龍胆紫PurpleSoul

Niko Niko Tan Tan