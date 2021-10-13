Velvet Bloom overcomes her fears on new single ‘Run’

Melbourne neo-soul singer-songwriter Velvet Bloom has shared ‘Run’, the lead single from a forthcoming, as-yet-untitled debut EP that will arrive next year.

The track is Velvet Bloom’s first of 2021. It follows the release of two standalone singles in 2020: ‘Standards’ in March, and ‘7Hundred25’ in October. It marks the ninth single overall released by Maddy Herbert under her Velvet Bloom moniker, having debuted the project in 2018.

The singer co-produced ‘Run’ herself, alongside Alex Marko and Quin Grunden – both of whom also played on the track. Herbert also co-wrote the song with Marko, as well as musicians Anthony Rennick and Nic Morton.

Listen to ‘Run’ below:

In a press statement, Herbert explains that ‘Run’ was initially written during Melbourne’s second COVID lockdown in 2020, when “restrictions were harsh”. She describes the song as “one of the first songs that I could fully resonate with after a creative lull”.

“Sometimes risks can be scary, and the fear of sacrificing what you already have for something uncertain can cause inner turmoil,” she continued, adding that ‘Run’ was “about overcoming those fears, and leaning into the unknown with excitement”.

‘Run’ will feature on Velvet Bloom’s debut EP, which is projected for an early 2022 release via Cousin Will Records.