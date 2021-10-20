Vended, featuring sons of Slipknot members, announce debut EP

Metal band Vended – which includes Corey Taylor‘s son Griffin and Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan’s son Simon – have announced their debut EP will arrive next month.

The ‘What Is It/Kill It’ EP will land on November 12. The band have shared their second song, ‘Burn My Misery’, to coincide with the announcement, following on from debut single ‘Asylum’ back in September.

The band’s new song is a crushingly heavy metal cut, with some pronounced melodic elements interspersed among the more abrasive verses. Both Taylor and Crahan’s sons follow in the footsteps of their fathers’ roles in Slipknot, with Griffin on frontman duties and Simon behind the kit.

Listen to ‘Burn My Misery’ below:

“’What Is It/Kill It’ is a collection of music written within the past three years that represents us,” the band remarked in a press statement. “Your support means the world to us. The next generation is here, this is only the beginning. Welcome to Vended!”

In addition to Taylor and Crahan, Vended also features bassist Jeremiah Pugh and guitarists Cole Espeland and Connor Grodzicki. The band performed their first headline gig back in March at the Vaudeville Mews club in Des Moines, Iowa. Since then, they’ve performed at Knotfest in Iowa, and are set to open the event in Los Angeles next month.