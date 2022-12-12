Vengaboys add more dates to 25th anniversary Australian tour

Vengaboys have added more dates to their upcoming 25th anniversary Australian tour, which the Eurodance veterans are set to kick off in February next year.

After selling out a first show at Melbourne’s Forum on February 12, the group will now be playing an additional show at the venue a night earlier. That show replaces a planned gig that evening at NightQuarter on the Sunshine Coast, which recently announced its closure. Ticketholders for that show will receive refunds.

The group have also announced a new show at Waves in Wollongong for February 17. The new shows join previously-revealed dates in Cairns, Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth. Tickets for the new dates go on sale this Wednesday (December 14) at 2pm AEDT, with a Frontier Members pre-sale kicking off a day earlier. Tickets for other dates are on sale now – find them for Brisbane and Sydney here, and all other dates here.

Vengaboys – which currently includes founding members Kim Sasabone, Denise Post-Van Rijswijk and Robin Pors along with Donny Latupeirissa, who has been with the group since their 2006 reunion – have billed their 25th anniversary tour as something of a greatest hits affair, with the likes of ‘We Like To Party!’, ‘Boom Boom Boom Boom!!’ and ‘We’re Going To Ibiza!’ all on the setlist.

The group will be joined by a slew of special guests at each show, including international acts like Alice DJ, Whigfield, N-Trance and Reel 2 Real with The Mad Stuntman, plus Australian DJ and producer Nick Skitz.

Earlier this month, Vengaboys were also added to the line-up for the 2023 edition of Tasmanian festival Party in the Paddock. Set to run from February 10 to 12, the bill for next year’s event also features the likes of DMA’S, Yung Gravy, Gang of Youths, BENEE, Genesis Owusu, The Presets, Young Franco and more.