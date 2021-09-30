Venue capacities reduced slightly in south-east Queensland

Venues in Brisbane will have their capacities restricted, as part of the Queensland government’s response to a recent surge in local COVID-19 cases.

As announced this morning, regions in south-east Queensland will return to stage two restrictions from 4pm today (September 30). This includes the local government areas of Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Logan, Moreton Bay, Townsville and Palm Island.

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the restrictions were necessary to curb transmission in the community.

Advertisement

“The next 24-48 hours [are] absolutely crucial,” she said in a statement. “I’m asking all Queenslanders to check the list of locations, follow the health advice, and please come forward for testing if you have any symptoms at all.

Indoor events in the affected areas will have their seated capacities reduced from 100 per cent to 75 per cent, or one person every four square metres. Patrons will need to wear a mask at all times, and dancing has been banned.

Additionally, up to 30 people will be allowed to gather in homes and outdoor public spaces. This is reduced from 100 people in homes and no limit on public gatherings.

If residents have been in the affected areas on or from 1am Sunday September 19, they must carry and wear a face mask at all times when they leave home.

The new restrictions currently have no end date. The rest of Queensland can resume under stage three restrictions.

Advertisement

“These restrictions will slow down movement in the community and help our contact tracers by giving them time to work through these new cases,” Health minister Yvette D’Ath said.

“The chief health officer is confident that a lockdown isn’t needed right now, but that can all change quickly.

Events potentially affected by the new restrictions include concerts by Amyl And The Sniffers and Budjerah, as well as the Caloundra Music Festival.