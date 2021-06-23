Venue capacities to be lifted in Victoria from this Friday

Victorian restrictions are set to ease further this week, as community transmission from the recent outbreak declines.

Effective from 11.59pm tomorrow (June 24), indoor non-seated entertainment venues will have their capacities lifted from 75 people to 300 people per space. A density quotient of one person for every four square metres still applies in Melbourne – it’s one person for every two square metres in regional Victoria.

Indoor and outdoor seated venues can open up to 75 per cent capacity, up to a maximum of 300 and 1,000 people per space, respectively. Theatres will be able to allow 50 per cent of their capacities, up to 1,000 people.

Crowds can attend public events and outdoor stadiums with a limit of 50 per cent, or up to 25,000 people. This means 15,000 people will be allowed at the A-League grand final this Saturday (June 26), and the MCG can host 25,000 people.

However, dance floors will continue to be closed, with chief health officer Brett Sutton saying they still carry a high risk.

“It’s always a judgement call as for any setting but dance floors are that opportunity for people to be in close contact. There’s exertion, and there’s the opportunity for a number of people who don’t necessarily know each other to be in close contact and potentially transmitting to other. It’s a higher risk setting,” he said at this morning’s press conference.

Additionally throughout Victoria, private home gatherings will be capped at 15 visitors per day, and public gatherings restricted to 50 people. Masks will need to be worn indoors at all times.

A full summary of the new restrictions can be found here.

While acting premier James Merlino flagged that most of these conditions will be in place for the next two weeks, he indicated further restrictions could be eased from July 1, such as full capacity at Her Majesty’s and Princess theatres.

“We all want to be back at birthdays and BBQs – to see friends, to explore the coast or take the kids on a trip somewhere new,” he said in a statement.

“And while it’s hard to know exactly what tomorrow might bring – Victorian families are relying on a little more certainty to help make those plans happen. Which is why today, we’re taking a big step forward. So that every Victorian can get together and spend more time together.”

News of eased restrictions in Victoria comes as an outbreak in Greater Sydney has led to a harsher cap on indoor and outdoor gatherings. The new guidelines will come into effect this afternoon.