Venue density restrictions to be scrapped in NSW next month

Density limits will be scrapped for venues in New South Wales next month, either when 95 per cent of the state’s residents 16 and over are double-dose vaccinated, or on December 15, whichever comes first.

It was previously understood that venues would continue to abide by a density quotient of one person per two square metres under the state’s next phase of easing COVID-19 restrictions. As previously announced, entertainment venues will also not have a person limit outside of their regular capacity.

Other changes that will now be introduced upon 95 per cent vaccination or December 15 include masks no longer being required by patrons of indoor venues, and instead will be “strongly encouraged”. QR check-ins will be required in “limited hospitality settings” and for indoor music festivals with more than 1000 people in attendance.

Proof of vaccination will no longer be required by Public Health Order for most activities, with the exception of indoor music festivals with more than 1000 people in attendance. It was previously announced that music festivals would be permitted to take place next month with a 20,000 person cap and density limits in place, though the latter will presumably be scrapped.

The amendments were announced earlier today by NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet. “The easing of these restrictions will allow people to get out and enjoy summer,” the Premier commented, “providing a boost for some of our hardest industries as we do everything we can ensure we keep people safe as we learn to live with COVID.”

According to the Premier, more than 92 per cent of the state’s residents aged 16 and over are currently fully vaccinated.