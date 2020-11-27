Venues in the ACT and WA will soon be required to use QR code check-ins

Music venues in Western Australia and the ACT will soon need to ensure that patrons are using designated QR code sign-in apps for contact tracing purposes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

From 9am on December 2, venues in the ACT that utilise the Check In CBR app will be granted eased restrictions around the number of patrons permitted at any one time.

Venues that use the app will be allowed to accommodate one person per two square metres. Venues that choose not to use the app will only be permitted to hold one person per four square metres indoors or two square metres outdoors.

From December 5, music venues and nightclubs in WA – along with restaurants, bars and other establishments – will require patrons to use the SafeWA app to enter as part of mandatory contact tracing efforts.

WA Health Minister Roger Cook said the app, developed by the Department of Health, would store patrons’ details for 28 days – two COVID-19 incubation cycles.

“The data will be encrypted at point of capture… the business and venue operators will not have access to your check-in and personal information and it will not be sold or shared for commercial purposes,” Cook commented.

“[The data] will only be accessed in the event of an outbreak and will only be accessed by health personnel.”

In NSW and Victoria, venues are currently required to keep a record of patrons for contact tracing purposes, with many opting to use QR code check-in systems such as the Service NSW app.