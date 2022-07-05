Vera Blue and Ruby Fields head up Stonefest for 2022 return

Canberra music festival Stonefest has announced its return for 2022, following cancellations in both 2020 and 2021.

The one-day festival, announced today (July 5), will be headed up by Vera Blue and Ruby Fields – the latter of whom was meant to perform at the 2021 iteration prior to it being called off. They will be joined by Luca Brasi, Hope D, Arno Faraji, Archie and Miroji. It will take place on the Concourse Lawns of the University of Canberra (UC) on Saturday October 15.

In a statement, the festival organisers UC Live noted that they were “extremely excited” by the festival’s return, following what they describe as “three years of stops, starts, isolations, cancellations and everything in-between”. First release tickets are set to go on sale this Friday (July 8) via Moshtix, from 9am local time. A special discount on tickets is also available to current UC students that wish to attend.

Vera Blue released her latest single, ‘The Curse’, in May 2022. She is also scheduled to perform at Day Trip festival next month, as well as This That in October and November alongside Fields. Luca Brasi, meanwhile, performed at Full Tilt festival earlier this year. Their frontman, Tyler Richardson, also recently launched a solo project with his debut single ‘Text Her’.

Stonefest originally ran at the University of Canberra in 2001, and remained active until 2010. Among those that performed at the festival during its initial run included The Living End, TISM, Regurgitator and Something For Kate. It returned in 2019 with a line-up that featured Skegss, Mallrat, Thelma Plum and Canberra native Genesis Owusu.