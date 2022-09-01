Vera Blue details second album ‘Mercurial’, national tour dates

Vera Blue has returned with a slew of details for her long-awaited second album – titled ‘Mercurial’ and primed for release next month – alongside the announcement of a seven-date national tour.

Arriving more than five years on from her debut, 2017’s ‘Perennial’, the new album is scheduled for release on October 28 via Island Records/UMA. Featured on its tracklist will be most recent single ‘The Curse’ – which Blue shared back in May – as well as last October’s ‘Temper’ and 2020’s ‘Lie To Me’.

Have a look at the cover art for ‘Mercurial’ below:

As its title implies, ‘Mercurial’ will be thematically antithetical to ‘Perennial’. Where that album explored “memor[ies], feelings and emotions” that Blue considered to be cyclical, she explained in a statement shared today (September 1) that ‘Mercurial’ would explore more capricious and unpredictable themes: “This album is colourful, emotional, personal, chaotic, passionate, transformative and beautiful and most of all, mercurial.”

On what to expect from the album lyrically, Blue noted: “This body of work has been a long time coming and tells the stories of my life since ‘Perennial’ came into the world.

Less than a week after she releases ‘Mercurial’, Blue will begin a national tour in support of it. She’ll start out on the Gold Coast on Thursday November 3, before chasing it up with a Brisbane show the following night (November 4). From there, Blue – as well as Becca Hatch, who’s locked in to support her across the tour – will perform in Newcastle, Geelong, Melbourne and Perth, wrapping up the trek in Sydney on Saturday December 17.

Pre-sale tickets will be available starting at 12pm AEST next Tuesday (September 6) – find them here for Brisbane, and here for everywhere else.

In addition to her own shows, Blue will perform with Flume on his upcoming ‘Palaces’ tour – she’ll appear at the Adelaide show on Wednesday November 30, and in Hobart on Friday December 2.

She’ll also deliver festival sets at East Toowoomba’s Carnival Of Flowers next Friday (September 9), Gerrigong’s Unwind In The Vines on Saturday October 1, Canberra’s Stonefest exactly two weeks later (October 15), and Port Macquarie’s Festival Of The Sun over December 8-10.

Vera Blue’s Australian ‘Mercurial’ tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Thursday 3 – Gold Coast, Miami Marketta

Friday 4 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Saturday 5 – Newcastle, Civic Theatre

Friday 11 – Geelong, Costa Hall

Saturday 12 – Melbourne, The Forum

DECEMBER

Thursday 8 – Perth, Ice Cream Factory*

Saturday 17 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

* Becca Hatch not appearing