Vera Blue, Hayden James feature on Running Touch’s live performance of ‘Juno’

Melbourne producer Running Touch has shared the second instalment of his Post Modern Collective Sessions video series, featuring fellow Aussie artists Hayden James and Vera Blue.

In the video, Running Touch performs his latest single, ‘Juno’, while being supported by Blue on guitar, and James and New Yorker Blu DeTiger on bass.

In a statement, Running Touch said the opportunity to record the sessions with other artists and friends have become his favourite thing about releasing music right now.

“I’ve been a huge fan of Blu since watching her shred in her Room Service set in isolation last year. I’ve been a long-time fan of Vera Blue and both being within the same scene and label, have so much respect for her and the amazing work she does, and Hayden and I are good friends and collaborators – so having him involved was a must,” he said.

Upon the release of ‘Juno’, the producer explained how the song was a fictional story about Sandro, a young painter escaping his city and falling in love with Juno, a thief.

“I didn’t want to focus and write about what I was going through last year, so I wrote this story instead,” he said.

“Sandro’s world revolves around getting as close to Juno as he can, while trying to keep his past at bay.”

The previous instalment of Running Touch’s Post Modern Collective Sessions featured members of Ocean Grove, Northlane and Crooked Colours.

Running Touch will be performing at Sidney Myer Music Bowl this month, alongside Northeast Party House, Kult Kyss and Adult Art Club. He will also be making appearances at the Summer Sounds, For The Love and Yours & Owls festivals.