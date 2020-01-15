Vera Blue to headline UNSW O-Week Gig Night in Sydney next month

Vera Blue will headline the University of New South Wales’ O-Week Gig Night next month.

The NSW native will play the UNSW Roundhouse in Kensington on February 12, with support from Brisbane singer-songwriter Sycco and Adelaide indie pop artist George Alice. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (January 16) at 9am AEDT. For more information, click here.

Blue’s gig at the Roundhouse will be her first show since her performances at Falls Festival 2019, at Byron Bay, Marion Bay and Fremantle. Last year, the singer embarked on a 13-date tour across Australia and collaborated with Grammy-winning producer Flume on ‘Rushing Back’. The song has since peaked at number 15 on the ARIA charts.

Blue has been working on new music for her third studio album. It will follow her 2017 sophomore record ‘Perennial’ and 2016 EP ‘Fingertips’. The singer first made her debut in 2013 with ‘The Music’, which was released under her birth name Celia Pavey, after placing third on season two of The Voice Australia.

On the other hand, both Sycco and Alice are set to play Laneway Festival 2020, during the Brisbane (February 1) and Adelaide (February 7) stops respectively. Alice will also open for Perth-based trio Crooked Colours during their upcoming 2020 Australia and New Zealand tour. The six-date tour kicks off in Brisbane on April 25, and includes shows in Auckland, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.