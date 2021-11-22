Vera Blue, Julia Stone and Briggs join line-up for new festival By The Pier

Vera Blue, Julia Stone and Briggs have been announced for the line-up of a new Victorian festival, By The Pier, taking place in March.
Spread across 25-27 March, By The Pier will be held in Queenscliff, on the Bellarine Peninsula. Client Liaison, San Cisco, Maple Glider, Sam Teskey, Telenova, Ryan Downey and Didirri are also locked in to perform.
By The Pier is organised by the team behind the Queenscliff Music Festival, which is regularly scheduled for November and was forced to cancel both this year and last year.
“We’re super excited to see the return of music festivals and to be able to present such a stellar line up of Aussie artists for our inaugural event. We can’t wait to party in Queenscliff with you in March,” festival director Andrew Orvis said in a statement.
Both weekend and single-day tickets are available from this Friday (November 26) via the festival website.
The 2022 By The Pier line-up is:
FRIDAY MARCH 25
San Cisco
Electric Fields
Sam Teskey
Pierce Brothers
Bones & Jones
Cry Baby
SATURDAY MARCH 26
Client Liaison
Julia Stone
Briggs
Harvey Sutherland
Southern River Band
Telenova
Mama Kin Spender
Ryan Downey
Hassall
SUNDAY MARCH 27
Vera Blue
Jarryd James
Didirri
Thandi Phoenix
Kim Churchill
Maple Glider
Isabella Khalife