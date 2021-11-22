Vera Blue, Julia Stone and Briggs join line-up for new festival By The Pier

Vera Blue, Julia Stone and Briggs have been announced for the line-up of a new Victorian festival, By The Pier, taking place in March.

Spread across 25-27 March, By The Pier will be held in Queenscliff, on the Bellarine Peninsula. Client Liaison, San Cisco, Maple Glider, Sam Teskey, Telenova, Ryan Downey and Didirri are also locked in to perform.

By The Pier is organised by the team behind the Queenscliff Music Festival, which is regularly scheduled for November and was forced to cancel both this year and last year.

“We’re super excited to see the return of music festivals and to be able to present such a stellar line up of Aussie artists for our inaugural event. We can’t wait to party in Queenscliff with you in March,” festival director Andrew Orvis said in a statement.

Both weekend and single-day tickets are available from this Friday (November 26) via the festival website.

The 2022 By The Pier line-up is:

FRIDAY MARCH 25

San Cisco

Electric Fields

Sam Teskey

Pierce Brothers

Bones & Jones

Cry Baby

SATURDAY MARCH 26

Client Liaison

Julia Stone

Briggs

Harvey Sutherland

Southern River Band

Telenova

Mama Kin Spender

Ryan Downey

Hassall

SUNDAY MARCH 27

Vera Blue

Jarryd James

Didirri

Thandi Phoenix

Kim Churchill

Maple Glider

Isabella Khalife