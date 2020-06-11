Vera Blue releases cover of David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’

Vera Blue has released her cover of David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’ today (June 12) after performing it on a livestream earlier this year. Listen to it below.

Vera Blue – real name Celia Pavey – said that she was “overwhelmed by the response” she received when she played it on a previous livestream that she made the choice to give it an official release.

“I truly feel music is a powerful way to express emotions and give people a voice to share their stories and connect with others,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I’m happy people are connecting with my take on this incredible song.”

This is Vera’s first solo release of the year thus far, having teamed up with American producer Louis The Child for his track ‘Nobody Like You’, which features on his debut album ‘Here For Now’.

2019 saw Vera release two standalone singles, with ‘The Way That You Love Me’ and ‘Like I Remember You’. It also saw her link up with Flume for their hugely successful track ‘Rushing Back’, which came in at #2 on last year’s triple j’s Hottest 100.

She has also been keeping busy during the coronavirus pandemic, performing several livestreams from self-isolation. Notably, she has appeared as part of both ISOL-AID festival and State Of Music.