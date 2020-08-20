Vera Blue shares first track of the year, ‘Lie To Me’

Vera Blue has returned with her first original solo release for the year, ‘Lie To Me’.

‘Lie To Me’ was produced and co-written by Andy and Thom Mak, and engineered by Jackson Barclay. Listen to the new track below:

In a statement, the artist – real name Celia Pavey – explained how the track touches on falling in love after a rough break-up.

“When you go through a lot of emotional shit, you can’t imagine yourself in a new relationship. Then you suddenly fall into one, and the fear and mistrust can be overwhelming: ‘is this as amazing as it seems – or is it going to blow up in my face again?’,” she said.

“The lyrics and melodies that I wrote with Thom came from a more poetic and obscure experimental place for both of us. With Andy digging into new exciting sonic landscapes imitating the raw emotion and Jackson bringing the tones to life tracking various instruments through the amazing sounding console and outboard gear at the grove studios, this song had us all wide-eyed and buzzing.”

‘Lie To Me’ will be given its live premiere during Vera Blue’s YouTube Music Sessions instalment, taking place Wednesday August 26 at 7pm AEST.

Vera Blue’s new track follows on from her cover of David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’, released in June after performing it for the first time in a livestream earlier this year.