Vera Blue shares live acoustic performance of ‘Lie To Me’

Vera Blue has shared a live acoustic performance video of her latest single, ‘Lie To Me’.

The video was filmed at The Grounds of Alexandria in Sydney, and follows her intimate Sydney show for Great Southern Nights, where the singer performed her songs for the first time with a string section.

Watch Vera Blue’s mesmerising acoustic performance for ‘Lie To Me’ below:

Advertisement

Vera Blue – real name Celia Pavey – released the original version of ‘Lie To Me’ in August, which was produced and co-written by Andy and Thom Mak.

Upon release, Pavey said the song was about examining a new relationship after experiencing “a lot of emotional shit”.

“When you go through a lot of emotional shit, you can’t imagine yourself in a new relationship. Then you suddenly fall into one, and the fear and mistrust can be overwhelming: ‘is this as amazing as it seems – or is it going to blow up in my face again?’,” she said.

“The lyrics and melodies that I wrote with Thom came from a more poetic and obscure experimental place for both of us. With Andy digging into new exciting sonic landscapes imitating the raw emotion and [engineer] Jackson bringing the tones to life tracking various instruments through the amazing sounding console and outboard gear at the grove studios, this song had us all wide-eyed and buzzing.”

She performed the track live on YouTube Music Sessions with support from Sunshine Coast artist Jack Gray in the same month, and followed up with an accompanying music video in September.

Advertisement

Pavey is set to play alongside Ruel, The Presets, Confidence Man and more for the upcoming Factory Summer Festival.

The arts and music festival has been held at the Ice Cream Factory in Perth for the past three years, and will now expand to include a Brisbane and Melbourne leg.

The event will be held across three weeks in its original Perth home at the same time as Brisbane’s Victoria Parklands from December 11-31, before setting up in Melbourne’s Federation Square from March 19 to April 5.