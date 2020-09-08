Vera Blue shares music video for ‘Lie To Me’

Vera Blue has shared the music video for her single, ‘Lie To Me’, her first original release for the year.

The clip was directed by Sydney’s Onil Kotian with animation from Brooklyn visual artist Felipe Posada. Watch the video below:

The team had to get creative for the music video since restrictions have put a stop to any filming or gathering.

“Due to Covid, we had to rethink the official video for ‘Lie To Me’ as we were not able to get out and film,” Blue said in a statement.

“We had just created the amazing lyric video for the song and we approached Felipe and Onil to come back with an idea on how we could use what we had already created but bring it into a whole new world.

“I loved delving into new visual landscapes of colours, shapes, lighting and symbolism, and the idea of inventing an alternative reality that tells a story and captures the emotional roller coaster of falling in love again.”

‘Lie To Me’ was first released late last month. Upon its release, ‘Lie To Me’ was given its live debut during an instalment of YouTube Music Sessions.

“The lyrics and melodies that I wrote with Thom [Mak] came from a more poetic and obscure experimental place for both of us,” Blue said at the time.

“With Andy [Mak] digging into new exciting sonic landscapes imitating the raw emotion and Jackson bringing the tones to life tracking various instruments through the amazing sounding console and outboard gear at the grove studios, this song had us all wide-eyed and buzzing.”