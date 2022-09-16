Vera Blue shares new single ‘Mermaid Avenue’

Vera Blue has today (September 16) released the second preview of her forthcoming ‘Mercurial’ album, a single titled ‘Mermaid Avenue’.

The song sees Vera Blue – real name Celia Pavey – ruminate on lost love atop punchy percussion and glittery electronics. “I wish that I knew back then”, she sings with her signature airiness, “that we would become past tense”.

Speaking of the track’s themes in a press statement, Pavey said that ‘Mermaid Beach’ – which takes its title from a beachside street in Sydney – is “about a love that didn’t work out” and “the bitter-sweet emotions that come with all the fond memories of the relationship but the heartbreak of a dream that will never happen.”

‘Mermaid Avenue’ is the latest song to be lifted from ‘Mercurial’, following the release of lead single ‘The Curse’ in May. The 10-track album, set for release on October 28, was created in collaboration with Pavey’s longtime collaborators Andy and Thom Mak. It will mark the singer’s sophomore effort following her 2017 debut, ‘Perennial’.

Speaking of ‘Mercurial’ in a press statement earlier this month, Pavey said the album “has been a long time coming and tells the stories of my life since ‘Perennial’ came into the world.” She continued: “this album is colourful, emotional, personal, chaotic, passionate, transformative and beautiful and most of all, mercurial.”

While ‘Mermaid Avenue’ and ‘The Curse’ will feature on the official tracklist of ‘Mercurial’, Pavey has elsewhere released a slew of standalone singles, including last year’s ‘Temper’ and 2020’s ‘Lie To Me’.

Vera Blue will be taking ‘Mercurial’ on the road as part of her national headline tour later this year. The singer will first take to the Gold Coast on Thursday November 3, with additional stops booked in Brisbane, Newcastle, Geelong, Melbourne and Perth. Pavey will wrap-up the tour at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre in mid-December. See Pavey’s tour dates here.