Vera Blue, Youngn Lipz lead line-up for Queensland beachfront festival Golden Shores

Vera Blue, Youngn Lipz and SAFIA lead the line-up for the inaugural Golden Shores, a new seaside music festival which will take place on the Gold Coast next year.

The event will be held along the Surfers Paradise beachfront and coincide with Queensland’s Labour Day long weekend, running across three days from April 29 to May 1. Elsewhere on the bill are the likes of Young Franco, HP Boyz, Jesswar, Lastlings, San Cisco, The Presets (in DJ mode), Triple One, Winston Surfshirt, Barkaa and more.

See the full line-up for Golden Shores 2022 below. Tickets for the festival will go on sale this Thursday (November 25) from 8am local time.

Youngn Lipz released debut album ‘Area Baby’ back in August, after the singer (and NME cover star) previewed the project with singles like ‘Spaceship’ and ‘Broken Home’.

His forthcoming headline set at Golden Shores will see YL share a stage with HP Boyz once again – the rising R&B artist performed his first major gig in Sydney supporting the Melbourne drill outfit back in 2019.

Meanwhile, Vera Blue returned with her sole single for the year, ‘Temper’, last month. The retro-inspired cut followed on from her previous single, 2020’s ‘Lie to Me’.