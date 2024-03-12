VERIVERY announce 2024 ‘Go On’ fan-meeting tour

K-pop boyband VERIVERY have announced their upcoming 2024 ‘Go On’ fan-meeting tour, featuring shows in the US and Asia.

VERIVERY revealed the first batch of dates for their newly announced 2024 ‘Go On’ fan-meeting tour today (March 11) through their official X (formerly Twitter) account. The boyband will kick things off with a show in Seoul, South Korea on May 12.

Thereafter, VERIVERY will head to the US in June 2024. It’ll begin with a show at New York City’s Brooklyn Steel on June 14, before heading to cities such as Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles and more. More dates for the tour are expected to be announced soon.

The US leg of K-pop boyband’s 2024 ‘Go On’ fan-meeting tour is organised by Studio PAV, which says that tickets will go on sale “very soon”. Keep tabs on this page for the latest information on VERIVERY’s new tour.

The dates for VERIVERY’s 2024 ‘Go On’ fan-meeting tour are:

MAY 2024

12: Seoul, South Korea, Yonsei University Centennial Hall

JUNE 2024

14: New York, New York, Brooklyn Steel

16: Chicago, Illinois, Copernicus Center

18: Minneapolis, Minnesota, Lyrics @ Skyway Theatre

20: Atlanta, Georgia, Center Stage

21: Forth Worth, Texas, Ridgler Theater

23: Los Angeles, California, Vermont Hollywood

VERIVERY’s last music release was their May 2023 mini-album ‘Liminality – EP. Dream’, which featured the song ‘Crazy Like That’. In an interview with NME, the boyband said that they chose ‘Crazy Like That’ as the project’s lead single because they “wanted to take on a new challenge for ourselves”.

In other touring news, K-pop boyband A.C.E have announced their upcoming 2024 ‘Rewind_us’ US tour. The boyband have yet to announce the dates and venues for the tour, but more information is expected in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, South Korean singer DALsooobin – also known as DJ Suvin – has announced her upcoming 2024 tour of Europe, featuring shows in Germany, the Netherlands and more.