Veruca Salt’s Louise Post announces debut album, shares new song ‘Guilty’

Veruca Salt vocalist-guitarist Louise Post has announced details of her debut solo album – listen to lead single ‘Guilty’ below.

The album, titled ‘Sleepwalker’, has been produced by Matt Drenik and is due to be released on June 2 via El Camino Media.

Speaking about the album in a press release, Post said: “I have always identified as a sleepwalker. I slept-walked around my house routinely when I was a child, and even down the street.

“I believe in hindsight it was me trying to process what was going on in my home with my parents’ troubled marriage. As far as I know, I stopped sleepwalking after the divorce when I was eight, but it has always been a part of me that I feel protective of, a little girl who I feel sad for.”

Post continued: “Throughout it all, I felt like my higher purpose was screaming at me, trying to wake me up from my despair and setting me on a path of creativity. I had felt paralyzed and desolate as the pandemic set in and writing these songs helped snap me out of my stupor and reclaim a small part of the solution.”

In June 2022, Post released ‘But I Love You Without Mascara (Demos ’97-’98)’ which featured several unreleased demos from the transitional period between Veruca Salt’s 1997 album ‘Eight Arms to Hold You’ and 2000’s ‘Resolver’.

Their last studio album was 2015’s ‘Ghost Notes’, which was the first to feature the band’s original line-up since ‘Eight Arms to Hold You’.

In other news, last year, Veruca Salt expressed their approval of Olivia Rodrigo‘s cover of their track ‘Seether’.

Rodrigo delivered her own spin on the Chicago band’s 1994 debut single during the first two nights of her 2022 North American tour in Portland, Oregon (April 5) and Seattle, Washington (April 6).

Taking to their official Twitter account, Veruca Salt shared some fan-shot footage of Rodrigo and her band playing ‘Seether’ in Portland, while writing: “This made our day.”