Listen to Vetta Borne’s new single ‘Kissing Strangers’

Melbourne producer and songwriter Maribelle Anes has shared her latest single under her Vetta Borne moniker. It’s a groove-heavy, shimmering pop cut titled ‘Kissing Strangers’ about knowing when it’s time to move on.

“I wrote ‘Kissing Strangers’ about a relationship I knew I had out-grown. I was experiencing the bittersweet feeling of heartbreak and excitement from making the right decisions for myself,” Anes explained in a statement.

“I was ready to move on to the next phase of my life, and all I could do was hope that the other person was okay while I gave her space to move on too.”

Listen to ‘Kissing Strangers’ below:

Following ‘Beyoncé’ back in 2020, ‘Kissing Strangers’ is the second single to be released from Anes’ forthcoming ‘Emelia’ EP, which is set to arrive later this year. It’ll follow up her debut EP under the Vetta Borne name, last year’s ‘Violeta’.

Outside of her output as Vetta Borne, Anes has also released a string of singles under her first name Maribelle in recent years. She’s also provided vocal contributions on tracks by the likes of Carmada, Young Franco and Ukiyo.

Her production work, meanwhile, has included George Alice‘s 2019 single ‘Circles’, which went on to win triple j Unearthed High, along with Kira Puru‘s single ‘Chillin’ last year.