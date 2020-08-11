Vic Mensa hits out at police brutality and anti-maskers on ‘No More Teardrops’

Vic Mensa has shared his first new music of 2020, with single ‘No More Teardrops’ featuring Malik Yusef and Wyatt Waddell. Listen to it below.

Mensa first teased the song during his three-song virtual Lollapalooza performance earlier this month. In the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, the track hits out at police brutality, and criticises white anti-maskers during the coronavirus pandemic.

“White folks protesting ’cause they can’t leave/ Try twenty-five to life, that’s a real quarantine/ They just take the mask off when they can’t breathe/ But we got officers knees in our oesophagus/ Face blue ’cause he running out of oxygen.”

The official visual accompaniment to the track features Mensa performing next to a burning Confederate flag.

‘No More Teardrops’ is set to appear on ‘Reprise’, a forthcoming Roc Nation compilation of social justice-themed tracks. It’s the second track released ahead of the album, following Jorja Smith’s ‘By Any Means’ last month.

Details of other artists involved, or a release date for the compilation, are scarce. A press release describes it as an “initiative comprised of multiple artists uniting to let their voices be heard in musical protest…compiled with hopes to bring awareness to social justice issues”.

A portion of the proceeds from ‘Reprise’ will go towards various charities that support victims of police brutality, hate crimes, and other violations of civil rights.

Last month, Mensa featured on the song ‘The Caging of Los Angeles’ alongside Noelle Scaggs and Richie Reseda for the ‘Defund The Sheriff’ compilation album.

Created in collaboration with and produced by JusticeLA, Schools Not Prisons, Question Culture, and Reform LA Jails, the record was part of a larger #DefundTheSheriff campaign calling on LA County to divest resources from policing and incarceration toward community safety, education, mental health resources, affordable housing, and drug treatment.