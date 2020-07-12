Last night (July 11) saw Uncle Archie Roach, Alice Skye, Troy Cassar-Daley and more perform as part of a Vic NAIDOC week livestream concert titled ‘Always Was, Always Will Be’.

The two-hour-long showcase took place at Hamer Hall in Melbourne, with a lineup that also included Djirri Djirri, Lady Lash, Uncle Kutcha Edwards, Scott Darlow, Mau Power, Allara, One Fire Aboriginal Dance Company and more.

Comedians Shiralee Hood and Dion Williams co-hosted the event, with messages from Elders N’arweet Dr Carolyn Briggs AM, Aunty Alice Kolasa, Aunty Pam Pederson and Uncle Shane Clarke throughout the night.

Edwards and Skye closed out the livestream, performing Archie Roach’s ‘We Won’t Cry’ from 2012 album ‘Into the Bloodstream’.

Watch the Vic NAIDOC 2020 concert in full below:

Typically, NAIDOC Week runs from the first Sunday in July until the following Sunday. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on mass gatherings, the annual celebration of history and culture of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people has been postponed until November of this year.

In a statement, organisers commented that events such as the live-streamed concert were “still instrumental to healing through connection, song and dance”.

You can view more content from the evening – including interviews with Alice Skye, Uncle Kutcha Edwards and Lady Lash – via the Arts Centre Melbourne YouTube channel.