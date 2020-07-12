GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

Watch Archie Roach, Alice Skye, Troy Cassar-Daley perform as part of Vic NAIDOC 2020 Concert

The showcase took place at Melbourne's Hamer Hall

By Alex Gallagher
Alice Skye and Uncle Kutcha Edwards perform as part of the Vic NAIDOC 2020 live-streamed concert
Alice Syke and Uncle Kutcha Edwards CREDIT: YouTube

Last night (July 11) saw Uncle Archie Roach, Alice Skye, Troy Cassar-Daley and more perform as part of a Vic NAIDOC week livestream concert titled ‘Always Was, Always Will Be’.

The two-hour-long showcase took place at Hamer Hall in Melbourne, with a lineup that also included Djirri Djirri, Lady Lash, Uncle Kutcha Edwards, Scott Darlow, Mau Power, Allara, One Fire Aboriginal Dance Company and more.

Comedians Shiralee Hood and Dion Williams co-hosted the event, with messages from Elders N’arweet Dr Carolyn Briggs AM, Aunty Alice Kolasa, Aunty Pam Pederson and Uncle Shane Clarke throughout the night.

Advertisement

Edwards and Skye closed out the livestream, performing Archie Roach’s ‘We Won’t Cry’ from 2012 album ‘Into the Bloodstream’.

Watch the Vic NAIDOC 2020 concert in full below:

Typically, NAIDOC Week runs from the first Sunday in July until the following Sunday. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on mass gatherings, the annual celebration of history and culture of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people has been postponed until November of this year.

In a statement, organisers commented that events such as the live-streamed concert were “still instrumental to healing through connection, song and dance”.

Advertisement

You can view more content from the evening – including interviews with Alice Skye, Uncle Kutcha Edwards and Lady Lash – via the Arts Centre Melbourne YouTube channel.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.