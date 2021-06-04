VICTON’s Han Seungwoo confirms he’ll enlist into the military next month

Han Seungwoo of the South Korean boyband VICTON has officially announced that he will be starting his mandatory military service in July.

Yesterday (June 3), the VICTON member held an Instagram Live broadcast where he revealed to fans that he will be enlisting in the summer. The singer revealed that he originally set to enlist at the start of June, but it was delayed after his application to join the “military specialist division” was approved.

“Going just by my age, I could push it back. But there were some things that were difficult to resolve, so now I’ve come to the end of the maximum time that I could push it back,” he said, according to Soompi. “I was supposed to go at the start of this month, but I applied to the military specialist division and was accepted, so I’ll be going in July.”

Advertisement

Later in the day, his agency, Play M Entertainment confirmed the news in a press release to South Korean news outlet Newsen. “Han Seungwoo applied for the military band and received his notice of acceptance, and thus will enlist in the military on July 26,” the agency said, as translated by Koreaboo.

The company also informed fans that the idol would be enlisting privately and would not be holding a fan event. “In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the time and location of his limit will not be shared. We ask for your understanding that there will be no separate event on the day,” it stated.

Prior to his enlistment, Han will also be making a comeback with the mini-album ‘Fade’ on June 28. The upcoming release will be his second solo project, following his 2020 debut EP ‘Fame’.