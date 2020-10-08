Victoria live music venues honoured at Music Victoria Industry Awards

Music Victoria hosted the first of its two awards ceremonies this evening (October 8). The ceremony was held virtually and saw the organisation reveal the winners of its first-ever live-streamed Industry Awards.

While awards presented this evening focused primarily on live music venues and events, Music Victoria will honour specific artists at its second evening of awards on December 9.

The Forum, The Gasometer Hotel and Golden Plains Festival were among the venues and initiatives recognised at the awards ceremony.

Aside from awards honouring venues, Music Victoria presented the award for Best Producer and its inaugural Outstanding Woman In Music award tonight. Joelistics and Sarah Hamilton took home the two awards, respectively.

In addition, Music Victoria announced tonight that it would induct music industry professional Mary Mihelakos and late blues musician Chris Wilson into its Hall of Fame in December.

Revisit the awards ceremony here and see below for the full list of Industry Award Winners.

Music Victoria’s 2020 Industry Award Winners:

Best Small Venue (under 500 capacity)

Winner: The Gasometer Hotel, Collingwood

Nominees: Howler, Brunswick

Northcote Social Club, Northcote

The Tote, Collingwood

The Old Bar, Fitzroy

Best Large Venue (over 500 capacity)

Winner: Forum Melbourne

Nominees: Melbourne Recital Centre, Southbank

Corner Hotel, Richmond

The Night Cat, Fitzroy

Hamer Hall, Southbank

Best Festival

Winner: Golden Plains

Nominees: Brunswick Music Festival

Isol-Aid

Melbourne Music Week

Queenscliff Music Festival

Best Regional/Outer Suburban Venue (Over 50 gigs per year)

Winner: Barwon Club Hotel – Geelong

Nominees: The Bridge Hotel – Castlemaine

The Eastern – Ballarat

Torquay Hotel – Torquay

Sooki Lounge – Belgrave

Best Regional/Outer Suburban Venue (Under 50 gigs per year)

Winner: Theatre Royal – Castlemaine

Nominees: The Blues Train – Queenscliff

The Sound Doctor Presents – Anglesea

Volta – Ballarat

Daylesford Cider – Daylesford

Outstanding Woman In Music

Winner: Sarah Hamilton (One Of One)

Nominees: Anna Laverty (Music Producer)

Charlotte Abroms (Support Act Fundraiser, Music Management)

Coco Eke (Bad Apples, Barpirdhila Foundation and Ngarrimili)

Emily Ulman (Isol-Aid, Brunswick Music Festival)

Best Producer

Winner: Joelistics – Mo’Ju & Joelistics ‘Ghost Town’ EP

Nominees: Annika Schmarsel aka Alice Ivy – ‘Sunrise’, ‘Don’t Sleep’, ‘Better Man’ (singles)

Anna Laverty – ‘Milk on Milk’ (Milk! Records compilation)

Damien Charles – Coda Chroma ‘Inside The Still Life’ (Album)

Tom Iansek – #1 Dads ‘Golden Repair’ (Album)