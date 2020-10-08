Victoria live music venues honoured at Music Victoria Industry Awards

Music Victoria hosted the first of its two awards ceremonies this evening (October 8). The ceremony was held virtually and saw the organisation reveal the winners of its first-ever live-streamed Industry Awards.
While awards presented this evening focused primarily on live music venues and events, Music Victoria will honour specific artists at its second evening of awards on December 9.
The Forum, The Gasometer Hotel and Golden Plains Festival were among the venues and initiatives recognised at the awards ceremony.
Aside from awards honouring venues, Music Victoria presented the award for Best Producer and its inaugural Outstanding Woman In Music award tonight. Joelistics and Sarah Hamilton took home the two awards, respectively.
In addition, Music Victoria announced tonight that it would induct music industry professional Mary Mihelakos and late blues musician Chris Wilson into its Hall of Fame in December.
Revisit the awards ceremony here and see below for the full list of Industry Award Winners.
Music Victoria’s 2020 Industry Award Winners:
Best Small Venue (under 500 capacity)
Winner: The Gasometer Hotel, Collingwood
Nominees: Howler, Brunswick
Northcote Social Club, Northcote
The Tote, Collingwood
The Old Bar, Fitzroy
Best Large Venue (over 500 capacity)
Winner: Forum Melbourne
Nominees: Melbourne Recital Centre, Southbank
Corner Hotel, Richmond
The Night Cat, Fitzroy
Hamer Hall, Southbank
Best Festival
Winner: Golden Plains
Nominees: Brunswick Music Festival
Isol-Aid
Melbourne Music Week
Queenscliff Music Festival
Best Regional/Outer Suburban Venue (Over 50 gigs per year)
Winner: Barwon Club Hotel – Geelong
Nominees: The Bridge Hotel – Castlemaine
The Eastern – Ballarat
Torquay Hotel – Torquay
Sooki Lounge – Belgrave
Best Regional/Outer Suburban Venue (Under 50 gigs per year)
Winner: Theatre Royal – Castlemaine
Nominees: The Blues Train – Queenscliff
The Sound Doctor Presents – Anglesea
Volta – Ballarat
Daylesford Cider – Daylesford
Outstanding Woman In Music
Winner: Sarah Hamilton (One Of One)
Nominees: Anna Laverty (Music Producer)
Charlotte Abroms (Support Act Fundraiser, Music Management)
Coco Eke (Bad Apples, Barpirdhila Foundation and Ngarrimili)
Emily Ulman (Isol-Aid, Brunswick Music Festival)
Best Producer
Winner: Joelistics – Mo’Ju & Joelistics ‘Ghost Town’ EP
Nominees: Annika Schmarsel aka Alice Ivy – ‘Sunrise’, ‘Don’t Sleep’, ‘Better Man’ (singles)
Anna Laverty – ‘Milk on Milk’ (Milk! Records compilation)
Damien Charles – Coda Chroma ‘Inside The Still Life’ (Album)
Tom Iansek – #1 Dads ‘Golden Repair’ (Album)