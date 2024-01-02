Victoria Monét says she has “two” of Ariana Grande’s famous seven rings

Victoria Monét has revealed that she owns two of Ariana Grande‘s famous seven rings.

The singer-songwriter – who was one of the writers on Grande’s 2019 single of the same name – said in a new interview, the pop star gifted her a second matching ring after she lost the first one. She was one of six women who Grande gifted rings to that same year.

Monét told PEOPLE: “I have two of them, because at one point I had lost one, and I was so devastated because I’m sometimes a bit irresponsible. That was the old me, this is the new me, but Ariana felt so bad she got another one.

“Then I found the other one. So she’s like, ‘Just keep both,’ so I have two, and I wear them stacked.”

She went on to say that she brought the rings on her recent tour but she always takes them off before going onstage.

“Before every show, I took them off and gave them to someone on my team, and then I put them back,” she said, adding that she tries “not to bring them everywhere because again, I have that little place in my mind where I’m like, ‘I don’t want to lose them. They’re so valuable.'”

Monét previously collaborated with Grande on singles ‘thank u, next’, ‘needy’ and ‘Be Alright’.

Grande meanwhile, recently shared that while she has “never felt more pride or joy or love”, in 2023 she has also felt “so deeply misunderstood by people who don’t know me”.

She added: “I have never felt more tightly held or fiercely protected by those who love and understand me (friends, family and fans alike), I feel safe, even amongst things I’d usually be afraid of. I am listening to and trusting myself, even when fear or trauma tells me not to.”

“I am reacting to things that deserve my energy only and removing and protecting myself from things that are not.”

She also recently teased her seventh album by sending a package and a note to fans.

The package contained a red lipstick from Grande’s beauty brand r.e.m and a photo featuring a close-up of her mouth in which she appears to be wearing a similar shade of lipstick. It was accompanied by a note reading ‘See you next year’, which also seems to have been written in lipstick.

A photo Grande shared to Instagram confirmed that producer Ilya Salmanzadeh had worked on the album. He had previously produced numerous hits for Grande, including ‘Problem’, ‘Bad Idea’, ‘Breathin’ and ‘Santa Tell Me’.