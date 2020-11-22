Victorian entertainment and hospitality venue capacities to increase this week

Cultural and hospitality venues in Victoria will be permitted to host more patrons as part of a newly-announced round of restriction changes.

Announced this morning (November 22) by Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews, the changes will come into effect from 11.59pm tonight following three consecutive weeks of no new reported cases or deaths from COVID-19.

Yesterday there were 0 new cases and 0 lost lives reported. There is 1 active case remaining. We received 10,530 test results – thanks Victoria, #EveryTestHelps. More: https://t.co/pcll7ySEgz #StaySafeStayOpen #COVID19Vic pic.twitter.com/yijW3KLf3E — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) November 21, 2020

Advertisement

Currently, indoor entertainment venues, such as cinemas, music halls and galleries, are permitted to host 20 people per space. For major venues with a seating capacity greater than 600 people, capacity will now be capped at 25 per cent. For smaller venues, including cinemas and small theatres, up to 150 patrons per space will be permitted.

Hospitality venues are currently permitted to host 40 patrons indoors and 70 patrons outdoors, subject to density restrictions. This will increase to 50 patrons indoors for venues with less than 200 square metres of floorspace, and 150 patrons indoors for larger venues. Up to 300 patrons outdoors will be permitted regardless of venue size, provided a two square metre rule is in place. Overall venue capacity is ultimately capped at 300 patrons.

In addition to these changes, masks are no longer mandatory outside provided a safe distance can be maintained. Outdoor public gatherings can increase to up to 50 people, and indoor gatherings can increase to up to 15 visitors.

From the evening of December 13, Andrews has said the indoor gathering cap will increase to 30 patrons.

A full list of changes is available to view on the premier’s website.

Advertisement

“As we’ve been reminded so recently, all it takes is one case before you’ve got a much bigger outbreak,” Andrews said in a statement.

“We’ll have more to say about what a ‘COVIDSafe summer’ will look like in the next few weeks – and in line with what our public health experts are telling us is safe.

“It’s been a long, hard winter. Now, it’s time to enjoy the sun.”