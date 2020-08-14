Victorian folk festival cancels March 2021 event over renewed coronavirus concerns

A major Victorian folk festival has cancelled its March 2021 event over renewed coronavirus concerns.

Port Fairy Folk Festival made the decision not to run the event for the first time in 44 years, citing the second wave of COVID-19 infections in the state and the likelihood of social distancing restrictions running into next year. They have now rescheduled to the second weekend of March in 2022.

“We started looking at options for smaller festivals … [but] we thought that was going to be very, very difficult to handle,” Festival committee president John Young told ABC.

Many Australian and international music festivals have banked on postponing their events until 2021, after being forced to cancel their 2020 events. Port Fairy is the first festival in Australia to cancel a postponed 2021 event.

The festival’s 2020 event was one of the last festivals in Australia to be allowed to go ahead in March before public gathering restrictions were instituted, alongside Golden Plains.

Young said there was room for plans to change if restrictions eased “dramatically…but we can’t look at that just yet”.

The festival’s official statement added that they “will focus our energies on producing a truly wonderful Port Fairy Folk Festival experience in 2022”.