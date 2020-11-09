Victorian government announces Sidney Myer Music Bowl music festival in $17.2million creative industries package

The Victorian government has announced a new $17.2million package to help restart creative industries in the state, after a lengthy lockdown.

Almost $8million of that money will go towards bringing cultural events outdoors this summer, led by a music festival at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne.

Live at the Bowl will be comprised of more than 40 performances from January to March next year, with a lineup yet to be announced. A press release claimed it would generate over 2000 jobs.

Advertisement

Museums Victoria, also sharing in that $7.9 million block, will program a series of outdoor events, including music and open-air cinemas curated by IMAX Melbourne.

Live music in regional areas is also set to recieve a boost of $5million, to deliver a new performance series in a range of areas. Few details on this program are currently available.

A range of 16 festivals, including Midsumma and Melbourne International Comedy Festival (whose 2020 event was cancelled), will receive $4.3million to present smaller, outdoor events in summer and autumn.

“This extensive program will showcase Victoria’s incredible creative talent, deliver thousands of jobs and reinvigorate our creative, hospitality and events sectors,” Minister for Creative Industries Danny Pearson said in a press release.

“It will be a celebration of all we’ve achieved together to get through this year, and will bring people back to the experiences we love in new, exciting and COVID-safe ways.”

Cultural venues in Melbourne are permitted to reopen as of 11.59pm last night (November 8) following the city’s continuously low COVID-19 case numbers. Restrictions on capacity limits currently remain quite strict – indoor entertainment venues are limited to 20 people per space.

Advertisement

Specifically for live music within hospitality venues, there is a required five-metre distance between the performers and the audience, and two metres between each performer. It is recommended live music is performed outdoors where possible.