Victorian Government apologises for incorrectly stating that indoor entertainment venues can open this week

The Victorian state government has apologised for incorrectly stating that indoor entertainment venues would be able to reopen with capacity restrictions this week.

As reported by ABC, a now-deleted graphic posted on Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews’ Twitter account said that indoor entertainment venues would be able to open to audiences of no more than 20 fully vaccinated people.

The graphic was posted in conjunction with the announcement that Melbourne is set to emerge from lockdown at 11:59pm on October 21, after 70 per cent of the state’s population received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, information that was posted to the state government’s website has removed this clause, with now only pubs and clubs being allowed to open at such capacities. Outdoor entertainment venues will still be allowed to hold 50 fully vaccinated people from October 21.

After the discrepancy was noticed, a spokesperson for the Victorian government said, via ABC, “A high-level document released on Sunday had incorrect wording around the indoor density limit for the entertainment industry, which was corrected in a matter of hours.

“We know this has been an extremely difficult time for the entertainment industry and apologise for any inconvenience this caused.”

Premier Andrews addressed the error in a press conference earlier today (October 19), referring to it as a “typo” and saying “I know that it’s frustrating; everyone would like to be open at the one time.”

He then went on to note that these venues would be able to open up once 80 per cent of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, which is expected to happen in early November.

“We’re not talking about a three month gap between one milestone and the next,” Andrews said, “it is literally eight or nine days and then we can have everything open.”

Andrews’ comments come just days after the Save Our Scene coalition launched a new petition calling for clarification and details around what would need to be achieved, and when, for live music venues to open up further.

“Unlike many countries overseas that have restarted their live music and club sectors, Victorian music venues are simply not in the picture when it comes to economic recovery,” the petition reads.

“After 19 months of effective lockdown, we have nothing but fear and uncertainty ahead. We cannot plan for a ‘COVID normal’ future and prepare to get back to work.”

The group’s petition is calling on the state government to provide a clear roadmap to venues being able to reopen at 100 per cent capacity, and targeted financial support to be provided until that point was reached.