Victorian Government appoints new Music Industry Liaison role to assist industry in pandemic

The Victorian Government has created a new Music Industry Liaison role to assist the industry and advise the government through the coronavirus pandemic.

The role’s innaugral appointee is Bonnie Dalton, general manager for the Victorian Music Development Office (VMDO).

Per a press release, Dalton will work with Creative Victoria to provide input into the design of Government music support programs, help develop industry resources and work to restore public confidence in attending live music events, once it is safe to do so.

“Over the past few months, we’ve witnessed so much resilience across the Victorian music community, navigating and adapting to this unprecedented situation,” Dayton said.

“I really care about the music sector and look forward to working together to shape the best opportunities for artists, businesses and audiences, and create new possibilities as we emerge from this crisis.”

Victorian Minister for the Creative Industries Martin Foley said local musicians had been “hit hard by this crisis”.

“We will continue to listen to, collaborate with, and support the industry to ensure it survives the shutdown, while working towards reopening and recovery. I look forward to Bonnie’s contribution to this effort,” he said.

A representative from Martin Foley’s office confirmed to NME Australia that it is a temporary role, currently set to last three months. It may be renewed if necessary.

New ABS figures released yesterday show job losses nationwide in the arts and hospitality sectors have finally begun to slow. Additionally, the total wages paid to arts and recreation workers and accommodation and food workers between April 25 and May 2 increased by 10 per cent and 6.1 per cent, respectively.

The Victorian Government last week announced a dedicated music industry package of $4million, including $2.5million for the development of new work and $1.5million for mentoring and training of music industry workers.