Victorian Government announces $16.8 million arts relief package

The Victorian State Government has unveiled a $16.8 million arts survival package yesterday (April 26).

The package will provide immediate support to those working in the state’s creative industries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Victoria is proudly the creative state,” said Martin Foley, the Minister for Creative Industries.

“Even in these unprecedented times, our creatives continue to find ways to connect and inspire us – but they are doing it tough, and they need our help.”

The arts survival package consists of three income streams.

$13 million of the package will go towards bolstering non-government arts organisations, in an initiative entitled the “Strategic Investment Fund.” Just under 100 arts organisations will share the $13 million.

$2.2 million will help support individual artists and small organisations currently working on projects through the “Sustaining Creative Workers” initiative.

Creatives with at least five years of professional experience will be eligible to apply for grants of up to $5,000. Micro-organisations are able to apply for grants of up to $10,000.

A final $1.6 million of repurposed funding will be invested directly into the sector over the coming weeks.

The Victorian Government is expected to share further details at midday today (April 27).

“Ensuring that our cultural and creative sector gets through to the other side of this crisis will be critical to Victoria’s economic, social and cultural recovery,” Mr. Foley said.

The Victorian Government’s package follows the announcement that the Federal Government will contribute $27 million to supporting the struggling sector.