Victorian Government issues reopening guidelines for arts and cultural businesses

As public gathering restrictions begin to ease, the Victorian State Government has issued guidelines on the measures arts and cultural businesses should undertake before reopening.

The guidelines were developed by Creative Victoria in consultation with the state’s Chief Health Officer, industry groups and state-owned cultural agencies.

Across all businesses, managers are encouraged to develop a plan outlining the hygiene and safety measures that need to be adhered to. A deep clean of the premises must be undertaken, signage displayed, physical distancing optimised and the contact details of every visitor recorded upon booking or entry and destroyed 28 days later. The most important hygiene measure, according to Creative Victoria, is proper hand-washing by staff.

Cashless transactions and providing hand sanitiser is still encouraged where possible.

If a staff member, volunteer or patron were to test positive for COVID-19, managers should consult with the Department of Health and Human Services.

Specifically for performances venues, managers will be required to “limit the number of tickets sold for each cinema screening or theatre performance to allow for requisite physical distancing and limit or refuse walk-in or door sales”. Ticketholders should also sit 1.5 metres away from each other if they’re not part of the same household unit.

The full list of guidelines can be found here. Information pertaining to COVID-19 for employees can be found on the Fair Work Ombudsman’s website.

Museums, galleries, libraries and performance venues in Victoria are expected to increase their capacity to 50 patrons at a time from June 22, though this decision remains at the discretion of the Chief Health Officer. By the second half of July, it could increase to 100 patrons at a time.

“Before each of these dates, the Chief Health Officer will review the rates of community transmission in Victoria, confirm our ability to test, trace and respond to possible outbreaks and make sure we have an adequate safety net in the health system – before we take the steps outlined,” Premier Daniel Andrews said in a statement in May.